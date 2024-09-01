Putin never rude towards other national leaders, Kremlin spokesman says

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin never resorts to rudeness in regards to other national leader, so it was incomprehensible for him when US President Joe Biden called him a "killer," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"President Putin is always extremely careful in his remarks about his counterparts. He never resorts to rudeness, let alone boorishness, regarding other national leaders. And, of course, it is incomprehensible for him when other national leaders, let alone the leader of the United States, use such word in their vocabulary when talking about their counterpart," he said.

Zarubin speculated that Biden sought to mark a personal competition between the two presidents this way, but Peskov noted that "Putin does not take part in it.".