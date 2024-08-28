Ukraine attacks Belgorod Region with 150 munitions over day

BELGOROD, August 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces fired 150 munitions at six districts of the Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"In the Belgorod district, the settlements of Maysky, Zhuravlevka, Krasnoye, Petrovka, Cheremoshnoye, Schetinovka and Yasniye Zori came under attack with 78 munitions and five unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) during five shelling rounds. Four drones were shot down. Three private residences were burned down completely," he wrote, adding that two cottages and a warehouse were damaged at an agricultural enterprise.

According to the head of the region, four UAVs were shot down over the Rakityancky and Yakovlevsky districts. Another drone attacked the Valuisky district, causing no damage.

In the Borisovsky district, eight munitions and two drones attacked three settlements. The shelling damaged a private residence and a power supply line. "In the Volokonovsky district, the settlements of Novoye, Tishanka, and Stary were attacked by 29 munitions and five drones during four shelling rounds. A residential house and three cars were damaged," the governor said.

The Grayvoronsky district was attacked by four munitions and nine UAVs. Two houses, an outbuilding and four cars were burnt down completely. A private house, a car, a store and a power supply line were also damaged.

In the Shebekinsky district, six settlements came under attack with 16 munitions and six drones. Seventeen private houses, two outbuildings, a truck, two cars and a power supply line were damaged there. "In the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, the settlements of Vyazovoye, Kolotilovka and Staroselye were attacked with 15 munitions during three shelling attacks. The roof of a facility at an agricultural enterprise was damaged," the governor said.