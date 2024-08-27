Caspian Region reinforces its contribution to Eurasian security — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The role of the Caspian Region in forming a new architecture of Eurasian security is growing, Russian Presidential Special Envoy for the Delimitation and Demarcation of the Russian State Border with the neighboring CIS countries, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Mikhail Petrakov said at the International Municipal BRICS Forum.

"In today's world, when the regional agenda and regional processes come to the fore, the Caspian Region is more important than ever, including in the context of the formation of a new architecture of Eurasian security, which Russian President Vladimir Putin mentioned in his recent speech at the Russian Foreign Ministry," Petrakov said.

According to him, five presidents of the Caspian states (Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Iran and Azerbaijan) meet regularly and consider the Caspian issue. "At these meetings (Caspian summit - TASS) the whole range of ties is discussed. The five littoral states have worked out and reached an understanding on the necessity of comprehensive development of interaction in the Caspian Sea in order to ensure peace, friendship, cooperation and prosperity in the region," he said.

"Moreover, these are not political slogans, but real goals, because they reflect the real needs of our five states. These countries are uniquely able to deal with issues related to the Caspian Sea," the diplomat added.