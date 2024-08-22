Russian troops liberate Mezhevoye community in DPR over past day

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup Center liberated the community of Mezhevoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Mezhevoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of successful operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 80 casualties on Ukrainian army in Kharkov area

Russia’s Battlegroup North struck three Ukrainian army brigades and inflicted roughly 80 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility in the Kharkov area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses in the Volchansk and Liptsy directions on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 57th motorized infantry, 92nd assault and 36th marine infantry brigades in areas near the settlements of Glubokoye, Liptsy and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost as many as 80 personnel, a multiple rocket launcher, three 122mm D-30 howitzers and an Anklav-N electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West improves tactical position over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West improved its tactical position and inflicted roughly 440 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 44th, 67th and 115th mechanized, 3rd assault, 103rd and 110th territorial defense and 1st National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Tabayevka in the Kharkov Region, Stelmakhovka, Rozovka, Nadiya and Nevskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and in the Serebryanka forest. They repelled four counterattacks by assault units of the Ukrainian army’s 12th Azov special operations brigade [outlawed in Russia as a terrorist organization] and 23rd separate rifle battalion," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 440 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 11 motor vehicles, two Grad multiple rocket launchers, a US-made 155mm M198 howitzer, two British-made 155mm FH70 howitzers, a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system and a 122mm D-30 howitzer, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 765 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 765 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy multiple rocket launcher and seven ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better ground and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 24th, 28th, 54th and 69th mechanized, 56th and 59th motorized infantry, 143rd and 144th infantry, 10th mountain assault, 116th and 117th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Verkhnekamenskoye, Pereyezdnoye, Grigorovka, Chasov Yar, Krasnogorovka, Maksimilyanovka and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 765 personnel, four pickup trucks, a Grad multiple rocket launcher, a 155mm M198 howitzer and a 155mm M777 howitzer of US manufacture, a British-made 155mm FH70 howitzer, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system, two 122mm D-30 howitzers and three US-made 105mm M119 artillery guns, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed seven field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 640 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 640 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

Battlegroup Center units "inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 32nd, 47th and 100th mechanized, 68th infantry, 25th airborne, 95th air assault and 109th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Dzerzhinsk, Panteleimonovka, Rozovka, Grodovka, Sergeyevka and Vozdvizhenka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repulsed five counterattacks by units of the Ukrainian army’s 53rd and 151st mechanized and 15th National Guard brigades and the Lyut assault brigade of Ukraine’s national police," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 640 personnel, two Kozak armored combat vehicles, nine motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, two 152mm Msta-B howitzers, two 152mm D-20 howitzers, four 122mm D-30 howitzers and a US-made 105mm M119 artillery gun, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 130 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East struck four Ukrainian army brigades and inflicted roughly 130 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units inflicted damage on massed manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized, 58th motorized infantry, 105th and 127th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Vodyanoye, Razdolnoye, Makarovka and Rovnopol in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 130 personnel, eight motor vehicles and a 152mm D-20 howitzer, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr strikes three Ukrainian brigades over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr struck three Ukrainian army brigades and inflicted roughly 70 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 141st infantry, 128th mountain assault and 35th marine infantry brigades in areas near the settlements of Stepnoye and Kamenskoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Tokarevka and Kamyshany in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 70 personnel, five motor vehicles, a 152mm D-20 howitzer and a 122mm D-30 howitzer, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an Anklav-N electronic warfare station and a field ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian army, equipment in 138 areas over past day

Russian forces inflicted losses on Ukrainian manpower and military hardware in 138 areas over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck massed enemy manpower and military equipment in 138 areas," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses shoot down Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down a Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 aircraft, three French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, 11 US-made HIMARS rockets and 91 unmanned aerial vehicles, including 53 UAVs outside the area of the special military operation," the ministry said.

Russian troops destroy over 25,000 special military motor vehicles in Ukraine operation

Russian troops have destroyed over 25,000 special military motor vehicles of the Ukrainian army since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the ministry reported.

"In all, the following targets have been destroyed since the start of the special military operation: 640 aircraft, 282 helicopters, 30,346 unmanned aerial vehicles, 575 surface-to-air missile systems, 17,352 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,420 multiple rocket launchers, 13,530 field artillery guns and mortars and 25,014 special military motor vehicles," the ministry said.