Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian army’s fuel base over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian army’s fuel base and struck enemy manpower and equipment in nearly 150 areas over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed a fuel base of Ukrainian military equipment and struck massed enemy manpower and military hardware in 149 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 165 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 165 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted damage in the Volchansk and Liptsy areas on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 82nd air assault and 92nd assault brigades near the settlements of Liptsy and Tikhoye in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 165 personnel, five motor vehicles, a 152mm D-20 howitzer and a 122mm D-30 howitzer, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 475 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 475 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy ammunition depots over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained more advantageous frontiers and positions and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 116th mechanized, 77th airmobile, 3rd assault, 120th territorial defense and 183rd reserve brigades in areas near the settlements of Petropavlovka in the Kharkov Region, Stelmakhovka and Novovodyanoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Over the past 24 hours, they repelled two counterattacks by units of the Ukrainian army’s 117th territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 475 personnel, a tank, three US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, three armored combat vehicles and two pickup trucks, it specified.

In counterbattery warfare, Russian troops destroyed three Polish-made 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery systems, two US-made 155mm M198 howitzers, two British-made 155mm FH70 howitzers and a 122mm D-30 howitzer. In addition, they destroyed six ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South improves tactical position over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South improved its tactical position and inflicted roughly 690 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their tactical position and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 54th mechanized, 1st National Guard and 114th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Verkhnekamenskoye and Krasnogorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy lost as many as 690 personnel and an armored combat vehicle," the ministry said.

In counterbattery warfare, Russian troops destroyed a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a Polish-manufactured 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system, two 122mm D-30 howitzers and two US-made 105mm M119 artillery guns, it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 395 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 395 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units continued active operations and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 32nd and 100th mechanized, 142nd infantry, 68th jaeger and 14th National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Kirovo, Toretsk, Zhelannoye, Rozovka and Grodovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Over the past 24 hours, they repulsed three counterattacks by assault groups of the 53rd mechanized brigade and the 15th National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours totaled as many as 395 personnel, a tank, two armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, two 122mm D-30 howitzers and a 100mm Rapira anti-tank gun, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East strikes two Ukrainian brigades over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East struck two Ukrainian army brigades and inflicted roughly 120 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 58th and 72nd mechanized brigades in areas near the settlements of Vodyanoye and Novoukrainka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled two counterattacks by assault groups of the 125th territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 120 personnel, nine motor vehicles, two Polish-made 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery systems, two US-made 155mm M198 howitzers, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer and a US-made AN/TPQ-36 counterbattery radar station, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr strikes two Ukrainian brigades over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr struck two Ukrainian army brigades and destroyed two enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 65th mechanized and 128th mountain assault brigades in areas near the settlements of Novodanilovka and Pavlovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 80 personnel, 11 motor vehicles, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, two 122mm D-30 howitzers and an Anklav-N electronic warfare station, it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian air defenses destroy 147 Ukrainian UAVs, four Tochka-U missiles over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 147 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and four Tochka-U ballistic missiles over the past day, the ministry reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities shot down four Tochka-U tactical missiles, two French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, three US-made HIMARS rockets and 147 unmanned aerial vehicles, including 119 UAVs outside the area of the special military operation," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 638 Ukrainian warplanes, 279 helicopters, 29,970 unmanned aerial vehicles, 569 surface-to-air missile systems, 17,057 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,400 multiple rocket launchers, 13,229 field artillery guns and mortars and 24,715 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.