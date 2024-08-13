Russian diplomat says Ukraine deliberately hit civilian bus in Lisichansk

LUGANSK, August 13. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces on purpose struck a bus that was carrying civilians in the city of Lisichansk in the Lugansk People's Republic, Russian Foreign Ministry's Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said.

Ukraine struck Lisichansk at about 11:45 a.m. Moscow time on Tuesday. According to the latest data, two civilians were killed and about 30 others, including a 12-year-old child, sustained injuries of varying degrees of severity.

"Striking the center of a populous city with a cluster munition, which implies mass casualties, cannot be accidental. This is a purposeful action aimed at sowing fear and killing as many civilians as possible and showing Kiev's complete disregard for any norms and principles of international humanitarian law, which categorically prohibit military operations against civilians," he told TASS.