KURSK, August 13. /TASS/. Russian forces have halted the uncontrolled movement of Ukrainian troops in the borderline Kursk Region, Deputy Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department, Akhmat Special Forces Commander Major General Apty Alaudinov told TASS on Tuesday.

"We have already halted the enemy’s uncontrolled ‘ride’ and we have been destroying adversary manpower and equipment for the third day running. The enemy is already aware that the blitzkrieg it had planned has failed," he stressed.

The Ukrainian army is suffering heavy casualties in the Kursk area and enemy troops are being destroyed in large numbers daily, Alaudinov said.

"The enemy personnel is being destroyed in very large numbers daily. The enemy is, indeed, sustaining heavy casualties," he said.

Russian troops have destroyed 45 pieces of Ukrainian military equipment in just one area in the Kursk Region over the past two days, Alaudinov said.

"Heavy damage was inflicted on the enemy in just one area the day before yesterday. Three troop units destroyed 32 pieces of enemy equipment over just one day and yesterday 13 items of adversary hardware were eliminated," he said.