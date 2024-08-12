Putin not excluding new Ukrainian attacks against Russian border areas

NOVO-OGAREVO, August 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin does not rule out the possibility of new Ukrainian attacks against country’s border areas.

"The adversary will further attempt to destabilize the situation for the purpose of stirring up the internal political situation in our country," the head of state said.

"If it is relatively calm at present in the Bryansk Region, it does not mean the situation tomorrow will remain the same," Putin added, having listened to the report of Governor of Bryansk Region Alexander Bogomaz.