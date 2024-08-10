IN BRIEF: Russia launches counterterrorism measures in Kursk Region

KURSK, August 10. /TASS/. The Russian military continues to eliminate Ukrainian armed formations in the Kursk Region where counterterrorism measures were launched yesterday.

According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, over 76,000 people have already been evacuated from border areas, with more than 4,400 people being placed in temporary accommodations.

TASS has gathered the key facts about the developments in the borderline Russian region.

Ukrainian infiltration attempts

- The Russian Armed Forces continue to repel a Ukrainian attempt to break into Russia.

- Over the past day, Russia’s Battlegroup North and reserve troops have thwarted Ukrainian attempts to break through near Ivashkovskoye, Malaya Loknya and Olgovka in the Kursk Region.

- Last night, Russian Su-30Sm and Su-35S fighters hit concentrations of Ukrainian manpower and equipment in the region’s border areas.

- The operation to wipe out Ukrainian armed formations continues.

- The National Guard of Russia has been dispatched to search for and wipe out groups of saboteurs in the counterterrorism zone.

Ukrainian losses

- The total losses of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kursk area have amounted to roughly 1,120 troops and 140 units of armored warfare, including 22 tanks, 20 armored personnel carriers, eight infantry fighting vehicles, 88 armored combat vehicles, as well as 13 motor vehicles, two Buk M1 self-propelled missile systems, a BN-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system and six field guns, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

- In the past day alone, Ukrainian forces have sustained roughly 175 troops and 36 armored units in the Kursk area, namely 10 tanks, three armored personnel carriers, two infantry fighting vehicles, 21 armored fighting vehicles, a motor vehicle, three field artillery guns and a BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system.

- Russian units used a rocket with a thermobaric warhead to deliver a strike on a stationing point of mercenaries on the southern outskirts of Sudzha, killing 15 Ukrainian militants.

- As many as 15 Ukrainian command personnel were killed as a Russian crew manning the Iskander-M system hit the command outpost of Ukraine’s 22nd Mechanized Brigade.

Assistance to residents of Kursk Region

- More than 76,000 people have been evacuated from border areas in the Kursk Region, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said.

- According to the ministry, more than 4,400 residents of the region’s border areas have been placed in some 60 temporary accommodations in eight Russian regions, including the Kursk Region itself.

Latest developments

- Air raid sirens have repeatedly rung in the region since the early hours on Saturday.

- Russian air defenses downed a Ukrainian projectile in the skies over the region, acting governor Alexey Smirnov said.

- Gazprom supplies gas for Europe through Ukraine in the volume of 39.6 mln cubic meters (mcm) per day via the Sudzha gas pumping station.

- The Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), after temporarily reducing the number of its staff on the NPP-2 construction site, is operating normally.