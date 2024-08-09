Russian-Lebanese relations have good potential for further development — MFA

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Cooperation between Russia and Lebanon has a significant potential for further development in a number of fields, as their relations proceed in the spirit of long-standing friendship and mutual understanding, Russia’s special presidential envoy for the Middle East and African countries, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has stated.

"A significant potential for expanding bilateral trade and economic cooperation remains," Bogdanov said at a reception on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Lebanon. "Positive trends in relations are also observed in the cultural and humanitarian sphere, which keep developing, among other things, on the basis of interdepartmental cooperation programs."

Bogdanov also pointed to the fruitful interaction between the two countries in education. He noted Lebanon’s significant interest in the Russian language.

"I am certain that Russian-Lebanese ties, based on centuries-old traditions, will continue to develop fruitfully in the spirit of long-standing friendship and mutual understanding," he concluded.