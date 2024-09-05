Russian forces shoot down three ATACMS missiles in past day

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Russian forces liberated the settlement of Zavetnoye in the Donetsk People's Republic and shot down three ATACMS missiles in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its bulletin.

Here are the details of the combat actions that took place over the past day, according to the bulletin.

Battlegroup North

Units of Battlegroup North active in the Volchansk and Liptsy areas defeated the forces of the 92nd Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, the 36th Marine Brigade and the 103rd Territorial Defense Brigade near Malye Prokhody, Liptsy and Volchanskiye Khutora in the Kharkov Region. The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 125 troops, an armored combat vehicle, four motor vehicles, a US-made M777 155 mm howitzer, two D-20 155 mm howitzers and a field ammunition depot.

Battlegroup South

Units of Battlegroup South continued moving deeper into enemy defenses, defeating the forces of the 30th, 54th and 93rd mechanized brigades, the 143th and 144th infantry brigades, the 46th Air Mobile Brigade, the 10th and 80th assault brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces, the 114th and 116th territorial defense brigades near Verkhnekamenskoye, Peryezdnoye, Chasov Yar, Stupochki, Predtechino, Maksimilyanovka and Katerinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 745 troops, three pickup trucks, two D-20 152 mm howitzers, two D-30 122 mm howitzers, three British-made D119 105 mm howitzers, two electronic warfare systems and three field ammunition depots.

Battlegroup Center

Units of Battlegroup Center liberated the settlement of Zavetnoye in the Donetsk People's Republic and repelled eight counterattacks by the 53rd, 150th mechanized, 71st jaeger, 95th airborne assault brigades, 14th, 15th National Guard brigades and National Police’s Lyut assault brigade. The enemy lost up to 530 servicemen, two tanks, an armored personnel carrier, three vehicles, a French-made Caesar 155 mm howitzer, a Msta-B 152 mm howitzer, two D-20 152 mm howitzers, three D-30 122 mm howitzers and a Rapira 100 mm anti-tank gun. The battlegroup also hit the troops and and equipment of seven Ukrainian brigades near Dzerzhinsk, Krasnoarmeysk, Shcherbinovka, Grodovka, Zhuravka, Mikhailovka, Selidov and Memrik in the Donetsk People's Republic.

Battlegroup East

Units of Battlegroup East moved to more advantageous positions, defeating the forces of the 61st and 72nd mechanized brigades and the 57th Mechanized Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and the 128th Territorial Defense Brigade near Vodyanoye, Dobrovolye, Ugledar, Novoukrainka and Velikaya Novosyolka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy lost up to 110 troops, a tank, seven motor vehicles and a Polish-made Krab 155 mm self-propelled howitzer.

Battlegroup West

Units of Battlegroup West repelled two counterattacks by assault teams of the 14th and 116th mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces. The enemy lost over 500 troops, a tank, two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, seven motor vehicles, a US-made M198 155 mm howitzer, a Msta-B 152 mm howitzer, a D-20 152 mm howitzer, two D-30 122 mm howitzers, a UK-made L-119 105mm howitzer and a US-made M101 howitzer. An Anklav-N electronic warfare system, an AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar and five field ammunition depots were also destroyed.

Battlegroup Dnepr

Units of Battlegroup Dnepr delivered strikes on the troops and equipment of the 31st mechanized and 128th mountain assault brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces and the 123rd Territorial Defense brigade near Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region, Dneprovskoye and the city of Kherson in the Kherson Region. The Ukrainian army lost up to 75 troops, four motor vehicles and a D-20 152 mm howitzer.

Air Force, Navy and air defenses

Russian air defenses shot down three US-made Army Tactical Missiles (ATACMS), five French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, an Olkha rocket and 27 unmanned aerial vehicles in the past day.

Tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery units hit a Ukrainian munitions factory, warehouse of unmanned boats and a temporary base of foreign mercenaries, as well as Ukrainian troops and military equipment in 136 areas.

Meanwhile, the Black Sea Fleet forces destroyed 11 Ukrainian unmanned boats.

Tally of destroyed equipment

A total of 642 planes, 283 helicopters, 31,044 unmanned aerial vehicles, 575 missile systems, 17,822 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,435 multiple rocket launchers and 14,091 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 25,584 special military motor vehicles, have been destroyed since the start of Russia’s special military operation.