IN BRIEF: What we know about massive Ukrainian attack on Kursk Region

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Attacks on the borderline Russian region of Kursk where a Ukrainian infiltration attempt was thwarted yesterday continue.

The number of civilian casualties has increased to five, while as many as 28 people have been injured.

TASS has gathered the key facts about the situation in the region.

Developments

- Over the past 24 hours, air raid sirens repeatedly rang out in the region.

- Four unmanned aerial vehicles were downed in the skies over the Kursk Region last night.

- Also, two Ukrainian rockets were shot down, acting governor Alexey Smirnov said.

Killed and injured

- The number of those injured in the massive Ukrainian attack has risen to 28, the bulk of them being residents of the Sudzha and Korenevo districts, the region’s chief consultant surgeon Andrey Loktionov said.

- Paramedics who provided assistance to those injured sustained wounds, too, he added.

- As many as six children, including three from one family, were injured, Russian Children’s Rights Ombudswoman Maria Lvova-Belova said.

- The death toll from the attack has climbed to five. While initial reports on Tuesday said that three people were killed, news came last night that a paramedic and a driver died as a Ukrainian drone hit an ambulance.

Official response

- Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova decried Tuesday’s Ukrainian attack on the Kursk Region as terrorism.

- The acting governor has called on local residents to donate blood.

- All emergency services have been activated, Smirnov added.

- Service on the Moskovskaya Railway is running as usual, the railway operator said.

Infiltration attempt

- Infiltration attempts by Ukrainian troops toward the Sudzha and Korenevo districts were thwarted, Smirnov said on Tuesday.

- As of August 6, as many as 16 Ukrainian armored vehicles were destroyed as Russian artillery and army aviation inflicted fire damage on the enemy, using combat drones, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.