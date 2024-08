DONETSK, August 7. /TASS/. The Russian armed forces have encircled the Ukrainian troops in the township of New York (formerly known as Novgorodskoye - TASS) in the Donetsk People’s Republic, a source in the security forces told TASS.

"New York is encircled. Ukrainian troops in the township are not in the best position," the source said.

According to him, the Ukrainian military are in a critical position on this section of the line of engagement.