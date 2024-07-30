Russian troops liberate Leninskoye community in DPR over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup Center liberated the settlement of Leninskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Leninskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of active operations and improved their tactical position," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North strikes four Ukrainian brigades over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North struck four Ukrainian army brigades and inflicted more than 250 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 57th mechanized, 82nd air assault, 36th marine infantry and 3rd National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Staritsa, Liptsy, Volchansk and Tikhoye in the Kharkov Region. During the last 24-hour period, they repelled seven counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 42nd mechanized, 57th motorized infantry and 92nd assault brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses over the past 24 hours amounted to more than 250 personnel, a US-made HMMWV armored vehicle, two pickup trucks, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a 152mm Giatsint-B field gun and a 122mm D-30 howitzer, it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed a Plastun electronic reconnaissance station and a field ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 500 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West improved its frontline positions and inflicted roughly 500 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 14th, 67th and 115th mechanized, 3rd assault, 110th and 125th territorial defense brigades near Sinkovka and Tabayevka in the Kharkov Region, Makeyevka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Krasny Liman and Terny in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 500 personnel, a tank, two armored combat vehicles, three pickup trucks, a 155mm Bogdana self-propelled artillery system, a US-made 155mm M198 artillery gun, two 122mm D-30 howitzers and a US-made 105mm M119 artillery system, it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed a Croatian-made RAK-SA-12 multiple rocket launcher, Bukovel-AD and Anklav electronic warfare stations and two field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 650 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 650 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained more advantageous positions in active operations and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 24th, 28th, 32nd and 54th mechanized and 79th air assault brigades in areas near the settlements of Verkhnekamenskoye, Belaya Gora, Chasov Yar, Aleksandro-Shultino, Seversk and Katerinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled a counterattack by a formation of the Ukrainian army’s 5th assault brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 650 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles, three US-made 155mm M777 howitzers, two US-made 155mm M198 howitzers, two 152mm D-20 howitzers and two US-made 105mm M119 artillery guns, it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed three field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center strikes five Ukrainian army brigades over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center struck five Ukrainian army brigades in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

Battlegroup Center units "inflicted casualties on the Ukrainian army’s 31st, 32nd and 47th mechanized, 1st tank and 68th infantry brigades in areas near the settlements of Toretsk, Zhelannoye, Vozdvizhenka, Sergeyevka, Grodovka, Nikolayevka and Novgorodskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled six counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 53rd, 100th, 110th and 151st mechanized, 142nd infantry and 95th air assault brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 315 personnel, a tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles and two 122mm D-30 howitzers, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 125 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 125 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd and 116th mechanized and 58th motorized infantry brigades in areas near the settlements of Vodyanoye, Storozhevoye and Makarovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to more than 125 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, seven motor vehicles, a British-made 155mm FH70 howitzer and a US-made 155mm M198 howitzer, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys four Ukrainian ammo depots over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed four Ukrainian ammunition depots and inflicted roughly 90 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 141st infantry, 128th mountain assault and 35th marine infantry brigades in areas near the settlements of Novodanilovka, Lobkovoye and Kamenskoye in the Zaporozhye Region and Tyaginka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 90 personnel, three motor vehicles, a 122mm D-30 howitzer, an Anklav-N electronic warfare station and four field ammunition depots, it specified.

Russian troops wipe out Ukrainian Mars-L radar station over past day

Russian troops destroyed a Ukrainian Mars-L radar station over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed a Mars-L aerial reconnaissance radar station and struck massed enemy manpower and military equipment in 137 areas," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy US-made Patriot missile, 45 Ukrainian UAVs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down a US-made Patriot surface-to-air missile and 45 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down seven US-made HIMARS rockets, a missile of a US-made Patriot surface-to-air missile system and 45 unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 631 Ukrainian warplanes, 278 helicopters, 28,692 unmanned aerial vehicles, 556 surface-to-air missile systems, 16,725 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,393 multiple rocket launchers, 12,567 field artillery guns and mortars and 24,201 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.