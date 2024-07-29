Battlegroup Center liberates DPR’s Volchye settlement

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. The battlegroup North has defeated five Ukrainian brigades and repelled five counterattacks over the day, wiping out up to 220 enemy servicemen, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin.

Here are the details of the combat actions that took place over the past 24 hours, according to the bulletin.

Battlegroup North

"The northern battlegroup defeated the manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian 150th mechanized, 71st brigade, the 36th marine brigade, the 103rd and 127th territorial defense brigades near Pavlovka, Konstantinovka of the Sumy Region, Staritsa, Ohrimovka, Volchansk and Tikhoye of the Kharkov Region. Five counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian 42nd mechanized, 57th motorized infantry and 92nd assault brigades were repelled during the day," the ministry said.

The enemy's losses amounted to more than 220 servicemen, two tanks, a Turkish-made Kirpi armored fighting vehicle, three pickup trucks, a German-made 155-mm Panzerhaubitze-2000 howitzer, a 152-mm Hyacinth-B gun and a 122-mm D-30 howitzer. In addition, the Anklav-N electronic warfare station, a US-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar station and a field ammunition depot were destroyed.

Battlegroup South

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted up to 570 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, the defense ministry reported.

Battlegroup South units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment as well as on eight brigades of the Ukrainian army, including the 117th territorial defense brigade, near the settlements of Chasov Yar, Katerinovka, Krasnogorovka and Maksimilyanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

Moreover, the Russian troops also repelled two counterattacks of the Ukrainian army’s 5th assault and 46th airmobile brigades, the ministry specified.

"The enemy’s losses in that frontline area over the past day amounted up to 570 personnel, three motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, three 152mm D-20 howitzers, three 122mm D-30 howitzers and a British-made 105mm L119 howitzer," the report says.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed a Ukrainian Anklav-N electronic warfare station and five armaments depots.

Battlegroup Center

Russia’s battlegroup Center has repelled eight Ukrainian counterattacks over the past 24 hours.

"Eight counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian 47th, 53rd, 151st mechanized, 144th infantry, 95th airborne assault brigades and the Lyut assault brigade of the special police force were repelled over the day," the statement said.

Units from Russia’s Battlegroup Center struck units from six Ukrainian brigades in the past day, the ministry reported.

"Units from Ukraine’s 31st and 32nd mechanized brigades, the 68th Jaeger and the 1st Tank brigades as well as the 109th and 241st territorial defense brigades were struck near the settlements of Druzhba, Toretsk, Novgorodskoye, Rozovka, Ivanovka, Novgorodovka and Novosyolovka Pervaya in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the report reads.

The battlegroup has liberated the Volchye settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic.

Ukraine’s daily losses in the zone of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup Center amount up to 400 troops, according to the report.

"The enemy lost up to 400 troops, one tank, three armored combat vehicles, including a US-made Bradley, five cars, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, two 122mm D-30 howitzers, and a 100mm Rapira anti-tank gun," it said.

Battlegroup East

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 130 casualties on the Ukrainian army in its area of responsibility over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine.

"Battlegroup East units improved their frontline positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized brigade, 58th motorized infantry brigade, 102th, 123rd and 128th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Vodyanoye, Prechistovka, Makarovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic [DPR] and Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said in a statement.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted up to 130 personnel, a tank, five motor vehicles, two British-made 155mm FH70 howitzers and a US-made 155mm M198 howitzer, the ministry specified.

Battlegroup West

The losses of the Ukrainian army in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup West have amounted up to 480 military, two tanks and four ammunition depots over the past 24 hours.

"Units of Battlegroup West have improved their frontline positions, inflicting casualties on the Ukrainian army’s 14th, 44th, 115th, 116th mechanized and 3rd assault brigades, 110th, 112th and 125th territorial defense brigades and 12th Azov special operations brigade in the areas of Sinkovka, Petropavlovka and Berestovoye in the Kharkov Region, Nadiya and Makeyevka in the Lugansk People's Republic, Terny and Torskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic, and the Serebryanskoye Forestry. Three counterattacks from assault units of Ukraine’s 66th and 67th mechanized brigades were repulsed," the report says.

According to the ministry, the enemy lost up to 480 servicemen, two tanks, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, 14 vehicles, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, a 122-mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system, two 122mm D-30 howitzers as well as 105mm guns: a US-made M119 and an L-119 made in the UK. Four ammunition depots were wiped out.

Battlegroup Dnepr

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr struck four Ukrainian brigades during the past day, with Ukraine’s losses amounting up to 85 troops and two field munitions deports.

"Units of the Battlegroup Dnepr hit units of the Ukrainian army’s 65th mechanized, 141st infantry, and 128th mountain brigades, as well as 35th marine brigade near the settlements of Novodanilovka, Lobkovoye, and Kamenskoye in the Zapoozhye Region, and Tyginka in the Kherson Region," the report said.

According to the ministry, Ukraine’s daily losses stand at up to 85 troops, a combat infantry carrier, five cars, two 155mm US-made M777 howitzers, an Anklav-N electronic warfare station, and two field munitions depots.

Air Force and air defenses

Russian air defense forces shot down 68 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and two Hammer smart bombs over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine.

"Air defense capabilities shot down two French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, five US-manufactured HIMARS rockets and 68 unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian troops destroyed a Ukrainian Su-25 attack aircraft at an airfield and two radar stations over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed a Ukrainian Air Force Su-25 attack aircraft at an airfield, the ATCR-33S and Skala-M air traffic control radars and struck massed enemy manpower and military equipment in 127 areas," the ministry said in a statement.

Tally of destroyed equipment

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 631 Ukrainian warplanes, 278 helicopters, 28,647 unmanned aerial vehicles, 556 surface-to-air missile systems, 16,714 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,392 multiple rocket launchers, 12,535 field artillery guns and mortars and 24,178 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.