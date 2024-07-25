Lavrov, Wang Yi discuss cooperation within SCO and BRICS — Xinhua

BEIJING, July 25. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed strengthening cooperation between Russia and China in international organizations such as the SCO and BRICS, Xinhua reported.

The report came following a meeting between the ministers on the sidelines of events held by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, in Laos.

Wang Yi said that China will fully support Russia as the current BRICS presidency and in preparations for the upcoming summit in Kazan, Xinhua reported. Lavrov said Russia fully supports China in the upcoming Chinese chairmanship of the SCO, according to the report.