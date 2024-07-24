NATO destabilizes entire OSCE territory — Russian delegation to Vienna

VIENNA, July 24. /TASS/. NATO seeks to destabilize the situation in the entire OSCE region, says Yuliya Zhdanova, member of the Russian delegation to the Vienna talks on military security and arms control.

"Meanwhile, the North Atlantic alliance, led by the United States, does not confine itself to the war, which it initiated against Russia by hands of the illegitimate authorities in Kiev, but tries to destabilize the entire OSCE region. The treaties on arms control in Europe have been level almost to the ground," she said.

According to the diplomat, Washington’s decision to begin the deployment of new missiles in Germany starting in 2026 carries "risks of strategic nature."

"How many more confirmations does Europe need to realize that Washington seeks to ‘enlist’ the entire continent?" Zhdanova questioned.

On July 10, the White House press office announced that, in 2026, the United States will begin deploying missiles in Germany with longer range than anything previously deployed in Europe. Russian Ambassador to Washington said that these plans increase the probability of a new missile arms race and may lead to an uncontrollable escalation.