Russian troops liberate Ivano-Daryevka community in DPR over past day

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Ivano-Daryevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Battlegroup South units liberated the settlement of Ivano-Daryevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of active operations and gained more advantageous positions," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian troops repel three Ukrainian counterattacks in Kharkov area over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North repelled three Ukrainian army counterattacks and inflicted roughly 170 casualties on enemy troops in the Kharkov area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 71st jaeger, 107th and 127th territorial defense and 13th National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Staritsa, Krugloye, Volchansk and Liptsy in the Kharkov Region. They repelled three counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 42nd mechanized, 57th motorized infantry and 92nd air assault brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 170 personnel, five motor vehicles, a Polish-made 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, two US-made 155mm M777 howitzers, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, three 152mm D-20 howitzers, a 122mm D-30 howitzer and a field ammunition depot, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 490 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West improved its frontline positions and inflicted roughly 490 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their frontline positions and inflicted casualties on the Ukrainian army’s 43rd, 63rd and 116th mechanized, 4th tank and 3rd assault brigades and 12th Azov special operations brigade [outlawed in Russia as a terrorist organization] near Sinkovka, Zagoruikovka and Novoyegorovka in the Kharkov Region, Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and in the Serebryansky forestry. During the last 24-hour period, they repelled two counterattacks by formations of the Ukrainian army’s 66th mechanized and 112th territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 490 personnel, a tank, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, eight motor vehicles, a US-manufactured 155mm M198 howitzer, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, a 122mm D-30 howitzer, a US-made 105mm M119 howitzer and a British-made 105mm L119 howitzer, it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed two field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 750 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 750 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

Battlegroup South units "inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 23rd, 24th, 30th, 53rd and 93rd mechanized, 5th assault, 10th mountain assault, 46th and 81st airmobile, 114th and 117th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Kalinina, Verkhnekamenskoye, Antonovka, Krasnogorovka, Konstantinovka, Zaliznyanskoye and Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The Ukrainian army’s losses amounted to 750 personnel, a Kozak armored combat vehicle and six motor vehicles," the ministry said.

In counterbattery fire, Russian troops destroyed a Grad multiple rocket launcher, four 152mm D-20 howitzers, a US-made 155mm M198 howitzer, a 122mm D-30 howitzer and two US-made 105mm M119 howitzers, it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed two Ukrainian Anklav-N electronic warfare stations, two US-made AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar stations and six field ammunition depots, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 405 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center destroyed another US-made Abrams tank and inflicted more than 405 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 31st, 41st and 47th mechanized, 25th air assault and 109th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Toretsk, Dimitrov, Grodovka, Rozovka, Kamyshevka and Novosyolovka Pervaya in the Donetsk People’s Republic. During the last 24-hour period, they repelled six counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 32nd, 53rd and 151st mechanized, 68th jaeger and 95th air assault brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to more than 405 personnel, three tanks, including a US-made M1A1 Abrams tank, three armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks, a 155mm Bogdana self-propelled artillery system, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system, a 122mm D-30 howitzer and a 100mm Rapira anti-tank gun, it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed three field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup East strikes four Ukrainian army brigades over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East struck four Ukrainian army brigades and inflicted roughly 115 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized, 37th marine infantry, 129th territorial defense and 17th National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Vodyanoye, Vremevka, Prechistovka, Makarovka and Razdolnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 115 personnel, seven motor vehicles, a British-made 155mm FH70 towed howitzer, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer and a 152mm D-20 howitzer, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 110 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 110 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy ammunition depot in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 65th mechanized, 141st infantry, 128th mountain assault and 126th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Novodanilovka and Novoandreyevka in the Zaporozhye Region and Tokarevka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 110 personnel, eight motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a US-made 105mm M119 howitzer, a Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station and a field ammunition depot, it specified.

Russian troops wipe out Ukrainian radar, UAV production site over past day

Russian troops destroyed a Ukrainian mobile radar and a UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) production facility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed an ST-68 mobile low-altitude target detecting and tracking radar station and an UAV production workshop and struck Ukrainian manpower and military equipment in 138 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 151 Ukrainian UAVs, 15 HIMARS rockets over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 151 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 15 US-made HIMARS rockets over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down three French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, 15 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 151 unmanned aerial vehicles, including 82 over the territory of the Russian Federation," the ministry said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 630 Ukrainian warplanes, 278 helicopters, 28,269 unmanned aerial vehicles, 554 surface-to-air missile systems, 16,638 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,382 multiple rocket launchers, 12,294 field artillery guns and mortars and 23,977 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.