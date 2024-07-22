Russian troops strike Ukrainian army, equipment in 113 areas over past day

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed a Ukrainian radar station and struck enemy troops and military hardware in 113 areas over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed a P-18 aerial target detection and tracking radar and struck Ukrainian manpower and military equipment in 113 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North strikes four Ukrainian brigades in Kharkov area over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North struck four Ukrainian army brigades and inflicted roughly 270 casualties on enemy troops in the Kharkov area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 42nd mechanized, 82nd air assault, 52nd motorized infantry and 13th National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Beliy Kolodez, Staritsa, Liptsy and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region. They repelled three attacks by formations of the Ukrainian army’s 92nd assault and 36th marine infantry brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 270 personnel, four motor vehicles, a Polish-manufactured 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, a 122mm D-30 howitzer and a British-made 105mm L118 howitzer, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 520 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 520 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy ammunition depot and a German-made Leopard tank in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained more advantageous positions and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 54th mechanized, 57th motorized infantry and 144th infantry brigades in areas near the settlements of Peschanoye in the Kharkov Region, Makeyevka in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic. In addition, they repulsed two counterattacks by formations of the Ukrainian army’s 66th and 67th mechanized brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past day amounted to 520 personnel, a German-made Leopard tank, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier and nine motor vehicles, it specified.

In counterbattery fire, Russian troops destroyed a Polish-manufactured 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, a US-made 155mm M198 howitzer, a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system, a British-made 105mm L119 howitzer and a 100mm MT-12 Rapira anti-tank gun, the ministry said.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 620 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 620 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two US-made armored personnel carriers in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 28th mechanized, 93rd and 79th air assault and 5th assault brigades in areas near the settlements of Dyleyevka, Konstantinovka and Katerinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled two attacks by formations of the Ukrainian army’s 5th assault brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past day amounted to 620 personnel, two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers and five motor vehicles, it specified.

In counterbattery fire, Russian forces destroyed two British-made 155mm FH70 howitzers, three 152mm D-20 howitzers, a 122mm D-30 howitzer, a US-made 105mm M119 artillery gun, two British-made 105mm L119 howitzers and US-manufactured AN/TPQ-36 and AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar stations, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 335 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 335 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained more advantageous positions and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 32nd, 41st, 110th and 151st mechanized, 68th infantry and 129th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Toretsk, Zhelannoye, Vochye, Timofeyevka, Vesyoloye and Grodovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled six counterattacks by formations of the Ukrainian army’s 53rd and 151st mechanized, 95th air assault and 68th jaeger brigades and the Lyut integrated assault brigade of Ukraine’s national police," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past day amounted to 335 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, four motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer and three 122mm D-30 howitzers, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East repels Ukrainian army counterattack in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East repelled a Ukrainian army counterattack and inflicted more than 110 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units improved their tactical position and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized, 120th and 123rd territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Vodyanoye, Neskuchnoye, Novosyolka, Prechistovka and Stepnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled a counterattack by formations of the Ukrainian army’s 58th motorized infantry brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to more than 110 personnel, five motor vehicles, two US-made 155mm M777 howitzers, a British-made 155mm FH70 towed howitzer, a 152mm D-20 howitzer and a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr strikes three Ukrainian army brigades over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr struck three Ukrainian army brigades, inflicted more than 115 casualties on enemy troops and destroyed two US-made howitzers in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 103rd and 124th territorial defense and 15th National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Kapulovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Antonovka in the Kherson Region and Malaya Tokmachka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to more than 115 personnel, four motor vehicles, two US-made 155mm M777 howitzers and a 122mm D-30 howitzer, it specified.

Russian air defenses destroy 163 Ukrainian UAVs over past day

Russian air defense forces destroyed 163 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down three US-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, six rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 163 unmanned aerial vehicles, including 80 UAVs over the territory of the Russian Federation," the ministry said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 630 Ukrainian warplanes, 278 helicopters, 28,118 unmanned aerial vehicles, 554 surface-to-air missile systems, 16,629 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,381 multiple rocket launchers, 12,224 field artillery guns and mortars and 23,941 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.