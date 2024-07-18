Duma chairman arrives in Nicaragua on working visit

MANAGUA, July 18. /TASS/. State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin has arrived in Nicaragua, where he will represent Russia at the celebrations marking the 45th anniversary of the Nicaraguan Revolution on behalf of President Vladimir Putin and will address the republic's parliament, a TASS correspondent reports.

An airplane carrying the Russian delegation landed in the early morning local time at Augusto C. Sandino International Airport.

According to the State Duma press service, "Volodin will represent Russia at the ceremonial events dedicated to the 45th anniversary of the Sandinista People's Revolution to be held on July 19 in Managua." "During the working visit of the State Duma chairman, issues of cooperation between Russia and Nicaragua, as well as further development of inter-parliamentary dialogue will be discussed," it added.

"The speaker of the State Duma is scheduled to address a meeting of the Nicaraguan National Assembly. A meeting between Vyacheslav Volodin and President of the Assembly Gustavo Porras Cortes is also set to take place," the press service said.

The Russian delegation comprises First Deputy State Duma Chairman Ivan Melnikov, Deputy Duma Chairmen Alexander Babakov, Vladislav Davankov and Boris Chernyshov, and head of the Liberal Democratic Party faction, chief of the Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky. Other Duma committee chairmen are also present: Pavel Zavalny on energy, Andrey Kartapolov on defense, Vasily Piskarev on security and anti-corruption, and Alexander Khinshtein on information policy, information technologies and communications.