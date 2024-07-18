West stays mum on evidence of biological weapons development in Ukraine — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Moscow has not yet received any answers from the West over the facts that biological weapons are being made in Ukraine with US participation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in comments to the Zvezda TV channel.

"So far we have not received an answer to a number of questions raised at specialized platforms. We will continue to seek from our adversaries at least a clearer reaction to our concerns," the senior diplomat said, referring to the joint activity of Washington and Kiev to create biological weapon components in Ukraine in violation of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC).

Ryabkov emphasized that the Russian side is doing "its utmost to ensure that such activities are halted, while the BTWC regime is strengthened." "This is what our proposals are aimed at, we have a whole set of them. They are being discussed at specialized platforms," he added.