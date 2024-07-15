Russia conscripts 150,000 citizens for military service in spring draft, says top brass

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. A total of 150,000 Russian citizens were conscripted for military service in the spring draft, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"The 2024 spring draft of Russian citizens is over. In compliance with Decree No. 222 issued by the president of the Russian Federation on March 31, 2024, 150,000 people were recruited and sent to the Russian Armed Forces and other military formations for military service in the spring of this year," the ministry said in a statement.

Conscription commissions began their work on April 1 and conscripts began to be sent from gathering places in Russian regions to troops (forces) on April 15, it specified.

As in the previous draft campaigns, young men who arrived at military commissariats had the right to choose military service in various armed services and branches of the Armed Forces depending on their health condition and the results of the professional psychological selection, it said.

A total of 15 flights by military transport aircraft, 14 military trains, 172 civil aviation flights, passenger trains and auto transport of military formations were involved in military carriages during the spring draft, it said.