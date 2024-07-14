Kremlin says it was obvious Trump’s life was in jeopardy

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. It was obvious to all outside observers that the life of former US President and new presidential candidate Donald Trump was in jeopardy, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"After numerous attempts to remove candidate Trump from the political arena using legal instruments at first, courts, the prosecutor’s office, attempts to politically discredit and compromise the candidate it was obvious to all outside observers that his life was in jeopardy," he said.

The Kremlin condemns any expressions of violence during political struggle, Peskov said commenting on an assassination attempt on former US President and a new presidential candidate Donald Trump.

"Russia has always condemned and we strongly condemn any expressions of violence during political struggle," he told reporters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to call Trump Peskov noted.

"As far as I know no, there are no such plans," he said when asked whether Putin planned to call Trump.

The legitimacy of the result of future presidential election in the US is the country’s internal matter, with Russia not meddling in it, Peskov said when asked whether the assassination attempt on Trump would affect the legitimacy of the 2024 vote’s result.

"We are not to judge. We do not desire in the remotest to meddle in it, this being the US’ internal matter," he told reporters.

There was a shooting at a rally of Trump in Pennsylvania late on Saturday. The Republican was wounded. According to recent reports, he is safe, the injury was minor - the bullet pierced his right ear. The shooter was killed by members of the US Secret Service, which is responsible, in particular, for protecting the top officials of the state. The Associated Press reported that authorities were investigating the incident as an assassination attempt on Trump.

The shooting left one person killed and two injured. The Republican National Committee has stressed that its convention in Milwaukee, which was set to open on Monday and was expected to nominate Trump as its presidential candidate in the November election, would not be canceled or postponed. Trump will attend the convention, the committee confirmed.