BRICS a key element of emerging multipolar world order, Putin says

ST. PETERSBURG, July 11. /TASS/. BRICS is one of the key elements of the emerging multipolar world order, which takes interests of all states into consideration, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, speaking at the BRICS parliamentary forum.

"BRICS is one of the key elements of the emerging multipolar world order, which increasingly reflects the interests and aspirations of the global South, the global East, and our supporters around the world," the head of state said.

"We are open for strengthening of cooperation with all countries that express their interest in the BRICS activities, we engage in an active dialogue in the BRICS+/BRICS Outreach format, and we are working on establishment of the partner state category," Putin added.

He also noted that the main goal of Russia’s current presidency in the association is the establishment of the most favorable conditions for all member states’ gradual development.

"I am certain that, by acting together, in coordination, we will be able to achieve the maximum implementation of economic, investment, technological and human potentials of our countries to strengthen BRICS’ constructive effect on the global processes, to make the world that we live in safer and far more harmonious," the president underscored.

He pointed out that, in 2024, the number of BRICS member states has increased to ten, with each member state independently carrying an ancient culture and traditions, implementing its own model of social, economic and political development. He assured that Russia exerts all efforts to ensure that all new member states efficiently integrate themselves into all its mechanisms.