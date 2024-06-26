ST. PETERSBURG, June 26. /TASS/. The plans of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party to initiate the creation at the European Parliament of a ‘Sovereigntists’ faction, which will call for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, show that European voters support a common sense approach, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing.

"If this is serious and if such plans are really carried out, this will probably once again confirm that most of the European voters are asking for an end to the absolutely adventurous, insane policy of the current EU leaders, who have consistently been making the Kiev regime terrorist, pushing Ukraine into the abyss," she said. "We see these trends - I mean the European voters’ realistic approach - in the recently held elections to the European Parliament."

According to the diplomat, if the AfD initiative translates into concrete political action, "it will be possible to talk about a return to common sense."