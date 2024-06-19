Russia ready to help Vietnam in forming nuclear power sector — Putin

HANOI, June 19. /TASS/. A center for nuclear science and technologies may be opened in Vietnam with assistance of Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his article for the Nhan Dan newspaper.

"An initiative is being considered to create a Center of Nuclear Science and Technology in Vietnam with Rosatom's assistance," the President wrote.

"I would like to note that the Russian state corporation is essentially ready to help Vietnamese partners develop their national nuclear power industry, including in terms of building its human capacity," Putin noted.