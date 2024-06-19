RusHydro interested in upgrading Vietnam’s hydropower plants — Putin

HANOI, June 19. /TASS/. RusHydro is showing interest in participating in projects on upgrading and increasing the capacity of hydropower plants in Vietnam, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his article for the Nhan Dan newspaper on the occasion of his visit to the country.

"Our country has traditionally contributed a great deal to the development of Vietnam's hydropower potential. For example, RusHydro is interested in joining the project to reconstruct and increase the capacity of hydropower facilities on Vietnam’s rivers," the president noted.

Several hydropower plants were built in Vietnam with participation of Russian companies.