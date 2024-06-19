‘Georgian national legion’ added to Russia’s list of terrorist and extremist organizations

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. The ‘Georgian National Legion’ volunteer militia has been included in the list of terrorist and extremist organizations in Russia, according to the Federal Financial Monitoring Service website.

Previously, a court ruling deemed the militia a terrorist organization.

According to the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), the militia was established in 2014 under patronage of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main intelligence directorate, and is the largest militia, staffed under the principle of ethnicity. Its members fight on the Ukrainian armed forces’ side and are involved in organizing acts of sabotage on Russian territory, torture of Russian servicemen and murder of civilians.