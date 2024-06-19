Russian troops strike command posts of three Ukrainian brigades over past day

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Russian troops struck command posts of three Ukrainian army brigades over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck the command posts of the Ukrainian army’s 5th assault, 54th and 92nd mechanized brigades," the ministry said in a statement.

In addition, Russian troops inflicted damage on massed enemy manpower and military equipment in 124 areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russian troops inflict 300 casualties on Ukrainian army in Kharkov area over past day

Russian troops inflicted roughly 300 casualties on the Ukrainian army in the Kharkov area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Russia’s Battlegroup North units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 36th marine infantry, 42nd mechanized, 57th motorized infantry, 71st infantry, 120th and 125th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Volchansk, Staritsa and Liptsy in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Kharkov direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 300 personnel, two pickup trucks, two 152mm D-20 howitzers, a 122mm D-30 howitzer and a UK-made 105mm L119 howitzer, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a field ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 450 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 450 casualties on the Ukrainian army over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units took more advantageous positions and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 14th and 116th mechanized, 77th airmobile and 1st National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Petropavlovka and Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region, Stelmakhovka and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic. During the last 24-hour period, they repelled two counterattacks by formations of the Ukrainian army’s 3rd tank and 110th territorial defense brigades. The enemy’s losses amounted to 450 personnel, a tank, two armored combat vehicles and two motor vehicles," the ministry said.

In counterbattery fire, Russian forces destroyed a US-made 155mm M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, a US-manufactured 155mm M777 howitzer, a 152mm 2A65 Msta-B howitzer, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, a 122mm 2S1 Gvozdika motorized artillery system, a 122mm D-30 howitzer and a UK-made 105mm L119 howitzer, it specified.

Russian troops also destroyed two field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, the ministry said.

Russian troops strike three Ukrainian army brigades in Donetsk area over past day

Russian troops improved their frontline positions and inflicted casualties on three Ukrainian army brigades in the Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Southern Battlegroup units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 5th assault, 71st jaeger and 79th air assault brigades in areas near the settlements of Minkovka, Kalinina, Chasov Yar, Konstantinovka, Katerinovka and Karlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 560 personnel, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, a US-manufactured Humvee armored combat vehicle and five pickup trucks, it specified.

In counterbattery fire, Russian forces destroyed two 155mm M777 howitzers and a 155mm M198 howitzer of US manufacture, a 152mm 2A65 Msta-B howitzer, two 152mm D-20 howitzers, two 122mm D-30 howitzers, a UK-made 105mm L119 howitzer and two Bukovel-AD and Anklav electronic warfare stations, the ministry said.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian troops improve tactical position in Avdeyevka area over past day

Russian troops improved their tactical position and inflicted casualties on four Ukrainian army brigades in the Avdeyevka area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 27th and 110th mechanized, 144th infantry and 109th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Novgorodskoye, Yevgenovka, Umanskoye, Vozdvizhenka, Kamyshevka and Toretsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Russian troops repulse five Ukrainian counterattacks in Avdeyevka area over past day

Russian troops repulsed five Ukrainian army counterattacks in the Avdeyevka area over the past day, the ministry reported.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center units "repulsed five counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 23rd, 24th and 47th mechanized and 68th jaeger brigades," the ministry said.

Kiev loses 355 troops in Avdeyevka area over past day

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 355 troops in battles with Russian forces in the Avdeyevka area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"The enemy’s losses amounted to 355 personnel, six motor vehicles, two 152mm 2A65 Msta-B howitzers, a 122mm D-30 howitzer, a US-made 105mm M119 artillery gun and a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher," the ministry said.

Russian troops advance to better positions in south Donetsk area over past day

Russian troops advanced to better positions and inflicted casualties on four Ukrainian army brigades in the south Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units took more advantageous positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized, 58th motorized infantry, 102nd and 108th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Pavlovka, Shevchenko and Vladimirovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Marfopol in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

Ukrainian army loses 120 troops in south Donetsk area over past day

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 120 troops and two ammunition depots in battles with Russian forces in the south Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the south Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours amounted to "120 personnel, two infantry fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, two Polish-made 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery guns and a UK-made 155mm FH70 howitzer," the ministry said.

In addition, Russia’s Battlegroup East destroyed two field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it specified.

Russian troops strike two Ukrainian brigades in Kherson area over past day

Russian troops inflicted casualties on two Ukrainian army brigades in the Kherson area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 128th mountain assault and 123rd territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Kamenskoye in the Zaporozhye Region and Dneprovskoye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

Russian troops inflict 110 casualties on Ukrainian army in Kherson area over past day

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 110 troops in battles with Russian forces in the Kherson area over the past day, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Kherson direction over the past 24 hours amounted to "110 personnel, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, four motor vehicles, a Polish-manufactured 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery gun, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a 152mm D-20 howitzer and a 122mm D-30 howitzer," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 43 Ukrainian UAVs, three Hammer smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 43 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), three Hammer smart bombs and 10 HIMARS rockets over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 43 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, 10 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and three French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs," the ministry said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 613 Ukrainian warplanes, 276 helicopters, 25,934 unmanned aerial vehicles, 531 surface-to-air missile systems, 16,374 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,344 multiple rocket launchers, 10,645 field artillery guns and mortars and 22,687 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.