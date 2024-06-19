North Korea’s Kim sees relations with Russia entering golden age

PYONGYANG, June 19. /TASS/. The relationship between Russia and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) is entering its best years, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said in opening remarks at talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin and Kim Jong Un start negotiations as part of delegations in Pyongyang

"Relations between our countries are entering a golden age that cannot be compared even to last century’s era of Korean-Soviet ties," Kim said.

According to Kim, Putin’s visit is indicative of the strong ties between Moscow and Pyongyang. He described the arrival of the Russian president as a milestone in relations between his country and Russia.

"I think the enthusiasm our residents showed to you reflects the true level of our relations," Kim said.