West now hopeless, Russia’s attempts to reach out do not yield results — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The West has forgotten how to listen to alternative points of view and has become hopeless, all Russia's attempts to reach out to it are fruitless, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said at a TASS news conference.

"I think that the West as a geopolitician concept is hopeless, and attempts to reach out, to convey some positions, approaches, assessments, considerations do not yield results," the senior diplomat said in response to a TASS question.

According to him, the West "has completely closed itself in its shell of rejection of alternative models of both socio-political structure and foreign policy positioning." "Unfortunately, this primitivization of elites is hardly possible," Ryabkov added.

