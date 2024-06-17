Macron not deaf to Russia's warnings on sending troops to Ukraine — Russian intel chief

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron does pay attention to Russia's warnings about sending troops to Ukraine, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin said in an interview with TASS.

"He does hear them. There has been a discussion on this issue in Western countries as well, and [it] continues, including in France. There are both those in favor and those against. It seems to us [that] there are more of those who are against," Naryshkin said in response to a related question.

Earlier, Macron suggested in an interview with The Economist that he would consider sending troops to Ukraine if Russian forces break through the front line, and Kiev requests help. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that these words marked a new round of tensions.