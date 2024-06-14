Russian human rights commissioner publishes list of 430 Ukrainian POWs for exchange

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova has published a list of 430 Ukrainian POWs who are ready to return home in a prisoner exchange if Ukraine agrees to this.

In a post on her Telegram channel, Moskalkova asked Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmitry Lubinets to help intensify the processes of Russian-Ukrainian prisoner swaps.

"I am publishing a list of Ukrainian soldiers who are ready to return home in the near time provided that the Ukrainian side agrees to have them in exchange for Russian prisoners of war," Moskalkova wrote.