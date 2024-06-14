FACTBOX: What is known about multi-apartment building section collapse in Shebekino

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Five people were hurt as a section of a multiapartment building collapsed following Ukraine’s shelling attack on the city of Shebekino in Russia’s Belgorod Region bordering Ukraine, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said.

Circumstances of the incident

- A section of a multi-apartment building collapsed after Ukraine’s shelling attack on Shebekino.

- Seventy-nine rescuers and 21 rescue vehicles involved in clear-up operations.

- Six people were evacuated from the fifth floor with the help of a ladder truck.

Consequences of the collapse

- Five people were hurt in the building section collapse, governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

- Two people were rescued from under the rubble.

- Temporary allocation centers organized for residents of the destroyed apartments.