Euro-Atlantic security concept no longer relevant to Russia — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. The concept of Euro-Atlantic security is no longer relevant to Russia, the country’s top diplomat, Sergey Lavrov, said following a meeting with the Russian president.

"All these and other structures [of the first two decades of last century] which somehow hinged on the Euro-Atlantic [region] have proved inconsistent as a result of, as I said, the US policy course toward bending everything and everybody to its will," Lavrov explained. "Europe, too, has fallen victim to this policy as it has lost its independence, and, in this sense, security as something being sought in the Euro-Atlantic context is no longer relevant to us," he said.

"We, as President [Vladimir Putin of Russia] said, are seeking security in Eurasia, because we live on the same continent, and there are no oceans <…> between us," the Russian foreign minister emphasized.

According to Lavrov, Russia will keep the door open to those European countries who will finally realize that they should opt for nourishing the intrinsic interests of their peoples rather than "serving the United States that has brought the collective West to its heel."