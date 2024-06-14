Online vote for regional elections to be held in 25 Russian constituencies — CEC

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Remote e-voting for regional elections will be held in 25 Russian constituent entities via a federal online platform, Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova said at a commission meeting.

"Twenty-five election commissions have submitted applications to carry out remote e-voting on the single day of the vote <...>. On this day, the remote e-voting will be applied both at regional and municipal elections in 25 Russian regions located in six time zones," Pamfilova said.

She added that six Russian subjects will use the platform for the first time. These include the republics of Altai, Komi, Mari El, the Chechen Republic, the Kostroma and Smolensk regions.