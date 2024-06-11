Russian embassy in Denmark to demand immediate release of detained Russian woman

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russia’s embassy in Copenhagen will insist on the immediate release of a recently arrested Russian woman in the country, condemning her detention as a flagrant provocation by Danish special services, Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin told TASS.

"This is a blatant and reckless provocative act by Danish special services meant to intimidate our compatriots, discredit their public organizations for maintaining contacts with the motherland," he said. "The Russian national was detained following false publications in the Danish media about the activity of the Fund for the Support and Advocacy of Foundation for the Support and Protection of the Rights of Compatriots Living Abroad and its legal services to compatriots in various countries. The legal foundation had been operating in Denmark until 2022 and had always been focused on helping our compatriots under Danish law. The foundation had no other tasks."

"The embassy will demand that the Danish authorities immediately release our citizen," he stressed.

The Danmarks Radio broadcaster reported earlier, citing the Danish Security and Intelligence Service (PET), that a Russian woman had been detained on the Danish Zealand Island on suspicion of helping Russian intelligence agencies. She is charged with helping a foreign intelligence service act in Denmark. According to Danmarks Radio, she is a "central figure in the Russian community id Denmark" and runs "a consultancy firm for Russian-speakers in a Zealand’s city." She has been allegedly "receiving money from a Russian government fund for several years."