Western hegemony not sustainable — Lavrov

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, June 11./TASS/. At some point, the West will realize that its efforts to preserve hegemony through blackmail and ultimatums are doomed to fail, but this won’t happen soon, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"[The time will come] when the West realizes that its efforts to preserve hegemony through blackmail, illegal sanctions, ultimatums and even military force are doomed to failure, and I hold out hope that this happens at some point, but I do not expect it soon. But if it happens, and the West realizes the need for an equal dialogue with the rest of the world, I assure you that the BRICS member states and other countries of the world majority will be ready for it. But, of course, it will be necessary to agree on the terms of this dialogue," Lavrov told a press conference following the meeting of BRICS foreign ministers.

The top diplomat noted that BRICS does not seek to isolate itself from the West. "We still have the opportunity to communicate within the framework of the United Nations, although even there the Americans and their allies are trying in every possible way to substitute collective work with certain ideas that they formulate among themselves and then try to impose through the secretariats of international organizations that are strongly dependent on them. But, I repeat, there is a platform," the foreign minister pointed out.