Premature to talk about Macron’s resignation — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Moscow thinks it is too early to speak about French President Emmanuel Macron’s potential resignation as parliamentary elections in France are yet to be held, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"I don’t think it is right to answer such questions because, first, elections [in France] have not yet been held," he said when asked about the probability of Macron’s resignation. "First, we need to see the election results and only then try to analyze the situation. At this point, we think it is still too early."

He noted that Macron’s Renaissance Party is losing popularity, which, in his words, is a sign that the people are not happy. "We observe certain trends. Yes, Macron’s party won half as many votes as the right-wing alliance [at the elections to the European Parliament]. Macron’s party is swiftly losing its positions, which means that the French disapprove of something," Peskov said.

The Europe 1 radio station said earlier, citing its source, that Macron was considering resigning should right-wing forces win the country's parliamentary elections.

On June 9, Macron announced his decision to dissolve the National Assembly, or lower house of France's parliament, and organize early parliamentary elections following the crushing defeat of the presidential Renaissance Party at the elections to the European Parliament, where it (14.6%) was routed by the opposition National Rally Party (31.4%).

The first round of the snap parliamentary elections will be held on June 30, and the second round - on July 7. The last time the lower house was dissolved was in 1997 by President Jacques Chirac.