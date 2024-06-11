Russia supports Maduro's efforts to stabilize situation before elections — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russia supports Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's efforts to stabilize the situation in the country before the elections, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with his Venezuelan counterpart Yvan Gil Pinto on the sidelines of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting in Nizhny Novgorod.

"The Russian side expressed its unwavering support for the efforts of the Maduro government to stabilize the domestic situation with a view to the upcoming presidential election in July," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the Russian side "in principle supported Venezuela's aspiration to join BRICS." "The top diplomats pointed to the coincidence of approaches of Russia and Venezuela to current global and regional issues, reaffirmed the commitment to building a truly multipolar world, the need for strict compliance by all countries with the norms of international law and the refusal to use unilateral coercive measures," the ministry said. "The ministers have coordinated their approaches on strengthening foreign policy coordination, in particular within the framework of the Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter," the Russian diplomats added.

The ministers also pointed to the dynamic development of bilateral relations in line with the strategic partnership and noted the importance of deepening political dialogue, expanding trade and investment, scientific and technical ties, cultural and humanitarian exchanges, the Russian Foreign Ministry added.