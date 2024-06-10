ST. PETERSBURG, June 10. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have made it impossible for civilians to live in Artyomovsk and Soledar, thus no residents remain there, the head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin told TASS.

"Ukraine's armed formations have done everything possible to make it simply unfeasible for the civilian population to stay there (in Artyomovsk and Soledar - TASS). That is why not a single civilian is living there today," Pushilin said.

He added that he had visited the liberated towns. Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin also came to inspect the cities to assess the scale of the destruction and the prospects for reconstruction. According to Pushilin, the continuous shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces prevents demining and debris removal in the cities. It is also impossible to fully assess the scale of destruction. "We are still counting on the fact that after the liberation of Kleshcheyevka, Andreyevka and other settlements near Artyomovsk we will start this work," the head of the region concluded.

The towns of Artyomovsk and Soledar are located 10 and 16 kilometers east and northeast of Chasov Yar, which is currently being fiercely fought over.