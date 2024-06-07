Western leaders’ orders to use weapons against Russia may spark tragedy — Duma speaker

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. The Western politicians’ decisions to let Ukraine use West-supplied weapons against Russia may trigger a tragedy, as Russia can instantaneously suppress such actions, but it is necessary to keep in mind what ramifications they may cause, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said during a meeting with Nicaraguan Presidential Special Representative for Russian Affairs Laureano Ortega Murillo.

"It is bad when the European countries, being nearby, do not realize what tragedy can occur in case of such orders and decisions, which the French president and other heads of state are doing now. When we talk about peace, you contribute more to peaceful existence than the countries that should think about it in the first place," Volodin told the special envoy, as quoted on the website of the lower house of Russia’s parliament.

According to Volodin, Russia’s current capabilities enable it to suppress such attempts immediately, but at the same time, it is always necessary to mull over future reverberations.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

On May 28, French President Emmanuel Macron spoke in favor of allowing Kiev to strike military facilities on Russian territory, from which strikes on Ukraine are launched, using West’s weapons. Macron said that France was only helping to defend the Ukrainian territory, "staying within the previous framework", and did not want an escalation. In turn, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Macron's words were nothing new, being often used in the rhetoric of Western countries.