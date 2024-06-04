Congo's foreign minister pledges to visit Russia — Lavrov

OYO /Republic of Congo/, June 4. /TASS/. Congo's Foreign Minister Jean-Claude Gakosso has promised to pay a return visit to Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has told reporters.

"I would like to express my gratitude for the hospitality of my colleague and friend, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Congo. I invited Jean-Claude [Gakosso] to visit Russia, now it's his turn to come. He said he will definitely come," the minister said.

Lavrov's African tour began with a visit to the Republic of Guinea, after which he traveled to the Republic of Congo. He last visited visited Congo in July 2022.