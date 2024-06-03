Russian troops repel Ukrainian army’s attempt to disembark on left bank of Dnieper River

GENICHESK, June 3. /TASS/. Russian troops repelled a Ukrainian army attempt to land an assault force on the left bank of the Dnieper River at night, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo said on his Telegram channel on Monday.

"At night, Ukrainian formations made an attempt to disembark on the left bank near the settlement of Dnepryany in the Novaya Kakhovka district. Our troops opened massive fire from all weapons on the enemy," the governor said.

As a result, most of the Ukrainian army’s assault force was destroyed on the water near the shore. "The remnants of the 'assault force' were pushed into the water," Saldo said.