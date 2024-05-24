Ukraine, Middle East tensions may spark global conflict — CIS official

BISHKEK, May 24. /TASS/. The developments in Ukraine and the Middle East have the potential to escalate into a global conflict, CIS Secretary-General Sergey Lebedev has said.

He made this remark at a meeting of the heads of security bodies and special services of the Commonwealth of Independent States, which is running in Bishkek.

"Unfortunately, the world is on the brink of a global conflict, foreshadowed not only by the geopolitical situation in Ukraine but also by volatility in the Middle East. Additionally, the rise of neo-Nazism and xenophobia, as well as the activity of international terrorist organizations, are contributing to this potential conflict," CIS First Deputy Secretary General Leonid Anfimov said.

Lebedev underscored that the "deadly act of terrorism" in Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow, in March posed a significant challenge to the "integration processes within the Commonwealth." "This event, apart from security concerns, presents challenging tasks for us in the humanitarian and socio-economic fields," he said.

He emphasized that in the face of "unprecedented tension," there is no alternative to "multi-faceted cooperation among CIS member states in the security sector." To support this goal, the CIS has developed a strong legal framework and established the Anti-Terrorism Center to facilitate cooperation with relevant agencies and international organizations. In addition, a program for cooperation in combating terrorism and extremism has been developed for the period 2023-2025 and is currently being implemented.