Russia sees Taiwan's ‘presidential inauguration’ as show of disrespect to China — diplomat

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Russia views the situation over the so-called inauguration of Taiwanese "president" Lai Ching-te as a clear sign of disrespect for China’s sovereignty, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We consider such actions as an obvious show of disrespect for the sovereignty of other countries and their own international obligations committed to paper in foreign policy documents," she said. "As for the Taiwanese problem, we see that Washington and its satellites continue fanning tension in the Taiwan Strait, deliberately undermining stability and security in the Asia-Pacific region, hampering China’s peaceful reunification."

Encouraged by the United States and the West, the island’s separatist forces are seeking to create an information environment to sow discord between the Taiwan Strait’s coasts, Zakharova noted, adding that "any pretexts, including <…> Lai Ching-te’s ‘inauguration’ will be used."

The Russian diplomat recalled that Moscow’s position on Taiwan was once again reiterated in the joint statement by the Russian and Chinese leaders that was signed during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent state visit to China. "The Russian side reaffirms its commitment to the principle of 'one China', recognizes Taiwan is an integral part of China, and opposes Taiwan's independence in any form. Russia firmly supports the actions of the Chinese side to protect its own sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as to unify the country," the statement reads.

Lai Ching-te, 64, previously deputy head of Taiwan’s government, won the election for the island’s top office on January 13 with 40.05% of the vote. Hsiao Bi-khim, Lai’s partners in the election campaign, took the office of his deputy. The inauguration ceremony was held earlier on Monday.