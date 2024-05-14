Putin gives interview to Xinhua news agency ahead of China visit

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has given an interview to the Chinese news agency Xinhua ahead of his visit to China.

The interview has been published on the Kremlin website.

Putin will make the highest-level state visit to China on May 16-17. This will be his first foreign trip after taking office. The Russian president will visit Beijing and Harbin in response to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Russia trip of last year, which was his first foreign visit after re-election.

Putin always gives an interview to the host country’s media ahead of important visits. In October 2023, February 2022 and June 2018, he gave interviews to the China Media Group, while in February 2022, Xinhua published his article titled "Russia and China: A Future-Oriented Strategic Partnership.".