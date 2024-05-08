Russia-China relations steadily developing under Putin, Xi — diplomat

BEIJING, May 8. /TASS/. Relations between Moscow and Beijing maintain a stable pace of development, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian said at a briefing.

"China-Russia relations are developing in a healthy and stable way under the strategic leadership of Chinese leader Xi Jinping and [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin. Both sides have always adhered to the principles of non-alignment, non-confrontation, and non-directiveness toward third parties," the diplomat said. "The development of relations between the two countries and cooperation in various fields based on mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit have brought tangible benefits to the peoples of the two countries," he pointed out.

Lin Jian did not comment on Putin’s supposed visit to China, saying that he had "no information for dissemination." "The heads of state agreed to continue to maintain close contacts for the smooth and stable development of China-Russia relations," the spokesman said.

Vladimir Putin has been inaugurated as Russian president for the fifth time. His inauguration ceremony took place on Tuesday. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told TASS that Putin's first foreign visit as newly inaugurated president will be to China.

Russia held its first three-day presidential election over the period March 15-17. According to the Central Election Commission (CEC), after 100% of the votes were tallied by local election commissions, incumbent head of state Vladimir Putin beat out his three rivals with 87.28% of the vote.