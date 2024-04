MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. An air defense system shot down three drones near the Lyudinovo oil depot in Russia’s Kaluga Region, there are no casualties or damage, Governor Vladislav Shapsha reported.

"Tonight at 3:40 a.m. local time [0:40 a.m. GMT] three drones were downed in the area of the oil depot of the town of Lyudinovo. There are no casualties and no destruction. Operational services are working on the spot," he wrote on his Telegram channel.