US prevents UN resolution on Palestine due to potential escalation — expert

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Washington is trying to prevent the approval of the UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution on Palestine’s membership in the organization because it is wary of the potential escalation in the Middle East triggered by Israel’s reaction to such a decision, Vladimir Fitin, head of the Near and Middle East Center of the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies, told TASS.

Earlier, the Intercept portal reported, citing unclassified cables of the US Department of State, that the United States is on a mission to persuade members of the UNSC not to support the resolution proposing making Palestine a permanent member of the organization. According to the news portal, the US is putting pressure, among others, on Ecuador, Malta, Japan and South Korea to vote against Palestine’s membership.

"After the exchange of strikes between Israel and Iran, the situation has aggravated even more but now the Americans are trying to prevent Israel from delivering another strike in order not to escalate the situation until unpredictable consequences," the expert said, commenting on Washington’s actions.

He explained that putting pressure on other UNSC members is the US’ general policy course in a bid to ensure its own global domination.

Escalation between Iran, Israel

On the evening of April 13, Iran launched drones and missiles toward Israel in response to what it called "repeated crimes" from Tel Aviv, including the attack on the consular office of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus ascribed to Israel. Tehran’s state-run media outlets said that military facilities in Israel were targeted. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed it intercepted 99% of the nearly 300 projectiles launched at Israel with minor damage caused to Nevatim airbase.

Palestine’s UN bid

Palestine currently has permanent observer status in the UN. In 2011, the Palestinian leadership already applied for full membership in the organization, but later remained an observer. In April 2024, it sent a letter to the UN Security Council asking that its application to join the UN as a full member be reconsidered.